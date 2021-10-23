The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services, two days after a portion of the rail track was blown off by suspected bandits.
The NRC, in a statement late Friday, announced the resumption of operations.
Prior to NRC’s statement, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the damaged portion of the rail track has been repaired by Nigerian engineers.
“What is significant is that the repair was done by our Nigerian engineers and completed in record time.
“They moved in today and finished today and by tomorrow, we expect that the first train will run,” Mr Amaechi said.
NRC statement
NRC suspended the train service on Thursday following an attack by suspected bandits on the Abuja to Kaduna train on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: NRC confirms attack on Abuja-Kaduna train
“The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja – Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021 as follows,” the statement read.
“From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience,” the official statement said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION