The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services, two days after a portion of the rail track was blown off by suspected bandits.

The NRC, in a statement late Friday, announced the resumption of operations.

Prior to NRC’s statement, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the damaged portion of the rail track has been repaired by Nigerian engineers.

“What is significant is that the repair was done by our Nigerian engineers and completed in record time.

“They moved in today and finished today and by tomorrow, we expect that the first train will run,” Mr Amaechi said.

NRC statement

NRC suspended the train service on Thursday following an attack by suspected bandits on the Abuja to Kaduna train on Wednesday.

“The Board and Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby inform the general public, particularly our valued passengers that Abuja – Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) resume tomorrow, Saturday, 23rd October, 2021 as follows,” the statement read.

“From, IDU, Abuja (AK3) at 0950am. From RIGASA, Kaduna (KA4) at 1035am. Subsequent trains services continue. NRC, once again sincerely apologises for the inconvenience,” the official statement said.