The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has urged the students of Federal Government College, Yauri, who regained freedom on Thursday four months after they were abducted from the school, to consider their ordeal as a trial from God.

Addressing the students in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Mr Bagudu thanked God for their release.

He urged the students to take heart and consider their ordeals as a trial from God, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The governor said “efforts are still ongoing to secure the release of the remaining abductees.”

“Even Prophets of Allah, who are the best and most faithful people, had been tested and tried; but one thing is certain that if you are tested and tried and at the same time you become patient, definitely the sky is your limit and only Allah knows your reward,” he said.

The governor directed that the students undergo medical screening and be supported, while being reunited with their families.

He thanked the security agencies and all those that helped in ensuring the release of the students.

The students, who were abducted four months ago by bandits, were released on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the public secondary school in June.

On Thursday, 30 of them regained freedom but an undisclosed number remain with the kidnappers.