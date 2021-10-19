The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State on Tuesday said it has registered over one million members in the state.

The head of the committee for membership registration in the state, Ibrahim Masari, stated this while presenting the report of the committee to Governor Bello Matatwalle.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, in a statement, said the committee reported that a total of 1,020,800 members were registered.

Mr Masari expressed happiness with the large turnout of members of the party for the registration, describing it as “unprecedented and overwhelming.”

The official said the exercise recorded no security breach.

According to the statement, Mr Masari “also reaffirmed Mr Matawalle as the party’s recognised leader in the state, pointing out that it is only those who are bent on bringing down the party that will not recognise the leader as provided in the party’s constitution.

“He urged members to continue to rally round Matawalle for the unity and progress of the party.

“He extended the party’s National Headquarters’ appreciation to the governor for ensuring peace among members of the party in the state,” the statement said.

“Receiving the document, the governor commended the committee for a job well done, assuring that under his stewardship, the APC in Zamfara is now more united and peaceful.

“The governor urged members of the party to continue to come together for the growth and development of the party and the state, also commended the APC National leadership and its National Secretariat for organising the exercise, especially for uploading the list on Google to afford every member see that he or she has not been missed out.

“He also commended people of the state for showing love and support to the APC and his administration, which he noted is facilitating the delivery of government’s policies and programmes.

“Matawalle assured the National Headquarters of the party that very soon, he will continue to receive more defectors from other political parties into the APC in the state,” the statement said.