Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condemned the attack on Goronyo weekly market in which over 30 people were killed by bandits on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the bandits, numbering about 200, raided the market and killed over 30 people.

Sokoto, like Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger, recently took security measures to contain the activities of bandits.

The measures include shutdown of mobile telecommunications networks, ban on sale of domestic animals and restriction on sale of fuel.

But these have so far proved ineffective in reining in the terrorists.

Mr Tambuwal spoke on the tragedy on Monday while hosting the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy call.

Condemning the ‘heinous’ attack, Mr Tambuwal called on the army chief to send more reinforcement to the state and the north-west in general.

He said only a reinforcement can curtail the incessant bandits’ attacks.

Responding, Mr Yahaya said the Nigerian Army would continue to work towards ending insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

The Army Chief was also at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto.