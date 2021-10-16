Armed gunmen have abducted the village head of Banye in Charanci local government area of Katsina State during an attack on Friday night on the community.

The village head, Bishir Gide, is related to Bala Almu Banye, a federal Commissioner at the National Population Commission.

Details of the attack are still sketchy but a younger brother to the abducted traditional ruler, Nura Ishaq, confirmed the abduction.

He, however, said because of the telecommunications networks shutdown in the area, he could not ascertain how many people were abducted or killed.

Mr Ishaq, a journalist practicing in Katsina, said he was still waiting for the details from his brothers.

The spokeperson of the Katsina Emirate Council, Ibrahim Bindawa (Sarkin Labarai), also confirmed the attack and the abduction of the monarch.

He said the council had not been briefed, possibly because of the absence of network in the area.

“We are waiting for the official briefing. I have also heard of the abduction but I cannot give you any details because we were just hearing of the abduction. I will communicate later,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him.

Bandits also recently abducted the village head of Radda also in Charanci.

The village head is related to the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, (SMEDAN), Dikko Umar Radda.