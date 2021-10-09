One person was reportedly shot by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service on Saturday in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The police said the victim, Auwal Sani, 35, was shot in the leg and later taken to the Orthopaedic Hospital in Katsina for treatment.

The incident occurred when Customs operatives stormed Fadi Gurje village in Mani Mani council area in a patrol vehicle and shot sporadically.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, said efforts were on to identify the officers involved and bring them to justice.

Mr Isah said the Commissioner of Police in the state has called for calm in the affected community, urging people to go about their lawful businesses.

The spokesperson said the police were working with the Customs to resolve the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that in August 10 people were killed and others injured after officers of the Nigeria Customs Service rammed their vehicle into a gathering while pursuing a suspected rice smuggler in Jibia local government area.

The spokesperson for the Custom Service in Katsina, Danbaba Isah, could not be reached on Saturday throigh his known phone contact to shed light on the development.