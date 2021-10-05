ADVERTISEMENT

The police have confirmed the arrest of seven suspects linked to the killing of the leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State, Shuaibu Yohana.

Mr. Yohanna, a pastor, was killed by a mob a few days ago.

CAN leaders in the state had demanded justice on the incident.

The incident started on September 22 when Sabo Idris reportedly killed his elder brother’s wife, Zainab Balan’iya, following a quarrel.

Mr Yohanna had reportedly intervened in the matter but was accused of hiding Mr Idris, who is a Christian convert.

The mob lynched him and also burnt down his church, house and school.

READ ALSO:

Speaking to BBC Hausa Monday evening and monitored by Premium Times, the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the police had arrested six suspects “on the spot”.

“In the course of investigation, they said they suspected the pastor of hiding someone who killed his brother’s wife. Another has since reported himself to us, making them seven in number that are connected to the killing of the pastor,” Mr Kiyawa said.

He added that the case has been transferred to the homicide department at the police command headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

“This is a serious case that you cannot just hastily conclude. You need evidence and we have made headway in the investigation,” Mr Kiyawa said.

On his part, a CAN leader, Samuel Adeyemi, called on the state government to compensate the association.

“The school they burnt, his house that was burnt, we want government to ensure that we are compensated. It is either the government pay us or force those who committed the offence to pay. This will go a long way in convincing us that the government is serious,” Mr Adeyemi said.