A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Saidu Ibrahim, has cried out to the federal and state governments to rescue Sokoto East Senatorial District from the stranglehold of armed bandits.

This is even as the lawmaker said he was ready to lead soldiers to their forest hideouts whenever they want to go and confront the bandits.

Mr Ibrahim , who represents Sabon Birni South in the Assembly, said bandits are now the overlords in his constituency.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview, Mr Ibrahim said he can no longer go to his constituency because bandits have overtaken it.

“The reason I said bandits are in charge of my constituency is that they have occupied the whole place. No district head or village head, not to talk of a ward head that can say anything against the bandits. This is the true picture of the situation.

“Even when there are issues to be settled, no formal setting can intervene because everyone is afraid of the bandits. Most of villages under Isa and Sabon Birni, I swear to you, are under the bandits’ control,” he said.

The lawmaker said he had seen hundreds of soldiers in vehicles but they are not patrolling the troubled areas.

“I have seen them (soldiers) in high number but they are not patrolling where they should. They are based in Sabon Birni, Gundumi and Isa towns. They should go to the villages in Eastern Bafarawa and Burkusuuma, they should go to those places if they are really looking for the bandits.”

Mr Ibrahim said he, the lawmaker representing Sabon Birni North, Aminu Boza; and a former local government chairman, Idris Danchadi, would lead the soldiers to where the bandits are.

“Whenever they are ready to go to the places were the bandits are, Wallahi we will lead them . Even if they are going on motorcycles, vehicles or jets, we will follow them and help because those being killed and kidnapped are our people,” he said.