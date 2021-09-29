ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits on Tuesday night killed at least 20 people and abducted several others in Gatawa, a village in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

The agrarian community was considered to be one of the few secure villages in the eastern part of the state where bandits have been very active.

The deadly attack came barely 24 hours after another in Gangara, in the same local government area.

A local resident, Bashir Gobir, said his younger sister was among those kidnapped.

An anonymous source said the attack was one of the most horrendous.

“They came on motorcycles as usual and started shooting sporadically. They went from house to house checking for food and other things but they also killed 20 people during the attack,” he said.

Mr Gobir said he did not know how many people were killed in the attack.

“The terrorists raided Gatawa yesterday night. They stole almost everything of value in the village, killed many and abducted several others. My sister, Rahila Galadima, was one of the women taken away by the bandits,” Mr Gobir said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Sokoto, Sanusi Abubakar, said he was attending a meeting and promised to call back.

He, however, did not call back or respond to an SMS sent to him.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, a member representing Sabon Birni South at the Sokoto House of Assembly, Saidu Ibrahim, said the attacks have become unbearable.

“What is happening is very disheartening. I’ know many people who have been killed and wounded in this attack (Gangara one).”