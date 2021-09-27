At least 34 people were killed on Monday when armed persons attacked Madamai community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, an official has said. Many other residents were also injured in the attack.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who confirmed the attack, condemned it and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the state government would bear the cost of treatment of those injured, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

He said Mr El-Rufai has therefore directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to assess the situation with a view to assisting the affected households.

He consoled with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of those that died.

Mr El-Rufai appealed for calm and urged the security agencies to intensify efforts at fishing out the culprits.

Earlier, Mr Aruwan had said in a statement that security agencies reported the killings in Kaura to the government.

He said troops mobilised to the location but also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by banditry with thousands of people killed or kidnapped by the armed men despite the efforts of security agencies.

Police arrest five kidnappers in Zaria

In another development, the police in the state police said they arrested five suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday, and killed another suspect in a botched kidnap attempt in Zaria on Monday.

The spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Jalige said the police on September 26, at about 3 a.m. acted on credible intelligence that an 18-seater bus was conveying suspected rustled cows along the Barde, Keffi road.

READ ALSO:

“Based on the information, operatives of the command attached to Kafanchan Division swung into action and intercepted the said vehicle and arrested the five suspects.

“Among the suspects arrested is a notorious kidnapper, who has been on the command’s wanted list and the 13 rustled cows was recovered from him,” he said.

Mr Jalige said the owner of the cows was identified from Uddah village and the cattle handed over to him.

He also said the officers foiled a kidnap attempt by one of the bandits.

“On 27 Sept, at 0030hrs the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer, Zaria City that some bandits in large number invaded the residence of one person at Nagoyi Quarters, Zaria in their desperate attempt to kidnap the occupant of the house.

“On getting the information, a team of police men alongside members of vigilante services led by the DPO rushed to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“As a result, one bandit was neutralised while others took to their heels with bullet wounds abandoning their mission,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the corpse of the bandit was deposited at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Teaching Hospital, Shika.

Mr Jalige urged members of the public to report any person with suspected bullet injury to the nearest police station.