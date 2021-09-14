ADVERTISEMENT

An official of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has been killed in a hit and run incident while trying to stop a speeding truck.

The spokesperson of the agency, Abubakar Nabulisi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11: 45 a.m. at a junction on BUK road in the Kano metropolis.

Mr Nabulisi said the speeding driver was arrested and the truck impounded.

Mr Nabulisi identified the deceased official as Zaharaddeen Isma’il, a resident of Sagagi quarters.

He said his remains were evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“The truck driver drove at high speed, violating traffic rules and crushing the official to death,” he added.

The spokesperson said the suspect has been handed over to the police for investigation.

Mr Nabulisi appealed to motorists to obey traffic rules as no driver would be unjustly treated.

A similar incident occurred in 2019 when a KAROTA official was killed in a hit and run incident while trying to remove the number plate of a traffic offender’s vehicle.