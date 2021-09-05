ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Sabon Gari Local Government Area chairmanship election.

The Returning Officer, Abubakar-Mohammed Sadiq, announced the outcome of the election on Sunday in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

He said Mr Usman had satisfied the requirements of the law, having scored the highest number of votes, totalling 32,405, to defeat his closest contender, Abdu Bello of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 13,777 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission conducted the elections on September 4 across 19 local government areas in the state.

In spite of some technical hitches occasioned by the malfunctioning of electronic voting machines, as well as the low turn-out of voters, the exercise was conducted peacefully.

While the APC won in Sabon Gari, Mathias Siman of the PDP has won the chairmanship seat in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Returning Officer, Mande Hosea, declared Mr Siman winner of the election on Sunday in Manchok, having polled 19,505 votes, to defeat his closest opponent, Adamu Donatus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 10,942 votes.

“We aknowledged that voting did not take place in some polling units due to Electronic Voting Machines malfunction.

“However, the rule says that result can be declared if the total vote cast is up to two-third, and so far, the total votes cast are more than two-third.

“Therefore, Mr Mathias Siman of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby, declared winner of the election, and returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP also won nine out of the 10 electoral wards for the councillor’s seats in the Local Government Area, with the APC winning only Manchok Ward.

