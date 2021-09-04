ADVERTISEMENT

A forest guard was shot dead Friday night after suspected cult groups clashed in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at Leme, Abiola Way. They said a group of hoodlums accosted the forest guard on the main road and shot him dead.

The Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday morning.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the matter is currently being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eleweran.

“Yes, somebody was shot dead, but it was a cult clash,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“The information I have was that there was a cult clash around Leme area yesterday, where a man, who was also a forest guard, was shot dead,” Oyeyemi confirmed.

“We have commenced investigation on the incident and those behind it would be fished out. The case has been transferred to state CID”.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the police would continue to clamp down on cultists terrorising the state if they refused to renounce their membership of the groups.

“We have given them the window of opportunity before now that they should come forward and renounce their membership of these useless cult groups.

“Those who refused to renounce, we have arrested many; many are being prosecuted, many of them are in prison custody. We will not rest until we get the last member of those useless groups,” he said.

The spokesperson also charged parents to warn their children against cultism, adding that being a member of any outlawed or proscribed cult group is a crime.

Governor Dapo Abiodun recently listed cultism as one of the biggest security challenges facing the state.

He threatened to demolish any house discovered to be harbouring cultists or any of its elements.