Five of the students kidnapped on Wednesday from Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Zamfara State have escaped and returned home, hours after they were kidnapped.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the students where kidnapped Wednesday afternoon while some of them were preparing to write their mock examinations.

A vice principal, Zayyanu Take Tsaba, was confirmed to be among those abducted while a police statement put the number if students kidnapped at 75.

But speaking to BBC Hausa Thursday evening, a parent, who pleaded anonymity, said his abducted daughters returned home at around 1 a.m.

He said the children told him the bandits divided them into two groups, possibly to avoid being easily tracked by security agents.

The parent said they told him that it was while the bandits were dividing them that they decided to try their luck and run.

“She told us some of the girls were around her age, while others were younger than her,” the father said.

“As they were being divided into groups, she said five of them hid and the others left without them. That was how they escaped.

“They began running into the forest and arrived around 1a.m. They didn’t know where they were until they sighted a mosque here,” he added.

He said two of the daughters have been taken to hospital due to the condition they returned home.