ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government on Monday said 12 persons died and six injured in a ghastly road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja road.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident, in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said security agencies had reported to the government that 12 persons died and six others injured following a ghastly road traffic crash on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA).

He said the crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Zaria to Abuja.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the cause of the crash was identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion.

“Twelve passengers died on the spot, the six injured passengers were rushed to hospital,” he said.

Mr Aruwan said the governor had expressed sadness at the report and sent condolences to the families of the dead victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

He said the governor wished the injured persons a quick recovery.

“The governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways,” Mr Aruwan said.

(NAN)