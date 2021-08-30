The senator representing Kaduna central district, Uba Sani, has called on aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State to sheath their swords and work for the party in Saturday’s local government council polls.

The senator was speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Kaduna, in preparation for the elections.

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) is conducting the elections in the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Let us forgive each other and work together as a family. All hands must be on deck to deliver all elective positions at the respective local governments.

“It behooves on every one of us to take responsibility and work towards actualising the same objective,’’ Mr Sani said.

Also, Yusuf Zailani, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, stressed the need for unity in the party, saying that this was key to victory.

Mr Zailani advised party members to desist from blame game and pointing accusing fingers at each other.

“Let us be patient, to err is human; God gives power to whomever he wishes.’’

The speaker advised the party officials to lead by example and abide by the tenets of the party in order to give everyone a sense of belonging.

“Officials should work together and when this is done, victory is imminent,’’ he added.

The state electoral body had postponed the elections twice, citing insecurity and preparedness.

Nasir Mohammed, an ad-hoc staffer of the agency, told PREMIUM TIMES that they are currently undergoing training for the polls.

“We are currently undergoing training in Kaduna in preparation for the Saturday elections. It has been going on very well,” he said.

Electronic Voting Machine

For the second time, the electoral body will be conducting the elections with electronic voting machine, which it said is the first of its kind in Nigeria and second in Africa.

The agency first used the machine in 2018.

The Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) was not used in the 2018 electronic election but the EVM software has now been upgraded to use PVCs.

KADSIECOM boss, Saratu Dikko-Audu, said presiding officers at each polling unit will help voters use their PVCs to open the platform who would then select the logos of the parties of their candidates of choice.

She also said accreditation will be done manually, using the voter register.