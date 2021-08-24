ADVERTISEMENT

A Shariah court in Kano has ordered Sadiya Haruna, a Kannywood actress, to attend an Islamiyya school for six months of Islamic education, after finding her guilty of posting nudity on social media.

The actress, a resident of Kabuga quarters in the Kano’s metropolis, is a popular online sex counsellor for women.

The judge, Ali Danzaki, ordered Ms Haruna to attend the Darul Hadith Islamiyya at Tudun Yola quarters for a period of six months as her punishment.

The school attendance will be monitored by an official of the Hisbah board to ensure compliance.

The actress was arrested and charged to court on Monday by Hisbah for uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.

The Hisbah, in a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, argued that the actress violated section 355 of penal code law 2000.

Ms Haruna pleaded guilty to the charge and was promptly convicted and sentenced.