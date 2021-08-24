A Shariah court in Kano has ordered Sadiya Haruna, a Kannywood actress, to attend an Islamiyya school for six months of Islamic education, after finding her guilty of posting nudity on social media.
The actress, a resident of Kabuga quarters in the Kano’s metropolis, is a popular online sex counsellor for women.
The judge, Ali Danzaki, ordered Ms Haruna to attend the Darul Hadith Islamiyya at Tudun Yola quarters for a period of six months as her punishment.
The school attendance will be monitored by an official of the Hisbah board to ensure compliance.
The actress was arrested and charged to court on Monday by Hisbah for uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.
READ ALSO: Rahama Sadau’s Photos: Man alleges ‘blasphemy’, Police IG orders action
The Hisbah, in a one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, argued that the actress violated section 355 of penal code law 2000.
Ms Haruna pleaded guilty to the charge and was promptly convicted and sentenced.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION