The Kano State Government will partner with France to boost agriculture and develop economic activities in the state.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this in Kano while receiving Jérôme Pasquier, Ambassador of France to Nigeria.
Mr Ganduje, who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, said the partnership will further unlock the economic potential of the state.
The governor thanked the government of France for executing rural access roads.
He urged investors to further explore the vast opportunities for human and natural resources in Kano.
The governor also reiterated the commitment of the state government to sustain the partnership in the education sector and provision of potable water.
Earlier, Mr Pasquier said he was in Kano to deepen the relations between Nigeria and France.
“Kano is a large market and very important to us. Therefore, with the support of the state government, we are hoping to increase the French community presence in the state,” he said.
He assured of his country’s support and cooperation to the Kano Government to enhance socio-economic activities.
(NAN)
