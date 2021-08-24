ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has confirmed that the state has received N6.25 billion from the Federal government for ‘ranch development projects’.

The project is intended to check clashes between farmers and herders which have snowballed into banditry in states across Nigeria’s North-west and North-central regions.

Mr Masari confirmed the reception of the fund while delivering a lecture on governance, security and sustainable development in Africa, at the National Institute of Security Studies, in Abuja, on Monday.

“Distinguished participants, let me confirm to you that the N6.25 billion promised to Katsina State government by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Ranch Development Project is now in the state government account,” Mr Masari said.

He added that states initiated the project and approached the Federal Government for help.

The governor said the project involves the construction of feeder roads, slaughterhouses, solar-powered boreholes and police stations on ranches.

Mr Masari said it also includes rehabilitation of existing infrastructure such as dams, schools, dispensaries, veterinary clinics, stock routes and pasture development.

According to the governor, phase one of the project will cover about 7000 hectares of grazing land out of the 122,000 hectares at the Rugu forest.

“Also, the 10 frontline local government areas that are vulnerable to banditry and farmers/herders clashes earmarked for this intervention are Jibiya, Batsari, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume,” he said.

The governor urged the participants of this programme to use the Katsina State experience in charting out a new concept of security management through community collaboration and synergy as exemplified by state.

“This is based on the fact that the challenges we are facing are community-based that require community-based solutions to ensure sustainable development.

“The chunk of times, resources and energy consumed by the efforts in tackling the monumental crimes in the society could have been channelled elsewhere to properly be felt by the generality of the citizens.

“However, due to the importance of protecting the lives and properties of all citizens, the government will continue to spend much to degrade and decimate the growth of criminals and criminalities across the state.

“The efforts have been yielding positive results and will continue to remain so by offering support and cooperation to all those directly or indirectly involved in the fight against criminals across the state,” the governor said.