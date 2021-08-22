Bandits, riding on about 300 motorcycles, killed 12 persons and injured six others in Duba in Batsari local government area of Katsina State Saturday night.

At least two others were killed and many others injured in other attacks as bandits continued to run riot in the beleaguered state.

The attack in Duba lasted for several hours, villagers said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, told this reporter that the bandits invaded the village with sophisticated weapons.

“Sadly, despite attempt by our men in the area, the bandits succeeded in killing 12 people and wounded six others. They came in motorcycles numbering over 300 and started shooting sporadically which caused panic among residents.”

He said the bandits fled into a nearby bush before the arrival of the police rescue team.

A resident of Batsari, Misbahu, told this reporter that the bandits arrived in the village around 11p.m.

The bandits looted shops and houses, setting ablaze some of the property.

Danja attack

In Danja local government area, situated in the Funtua zone, bandits also attacked the local government headquarters on two consecutive nights.

According to multiple sources, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, the bandits attacked Danja Thursday night and abducted six people and killed two others.

Some of those kidnapped were named as Balarabe Madaki, Fatima Awaisu and four others.

In the Friday night attack, two people including the leader of First Aid Group of Izala sect in the area, were killed.

A local source, who did not want to be named, said the bandits also rode into the town on motorcycles around 11 p.m.

“They rode straight to the house of Alh. Mahmuda while shooting in the air. When they reached the house, Alh. Mahmuda hid in the toilet leaving behind his two wives and children.

“The bandits took the two wives but on finding that the first wife is pregnant and couldn’t walk, they asked her to go back home while they went with the second wife, who has been married to Mahmuda for only four months.”

He added that the bandits shot the Jamaatul Izalatil Bidia First Aid team leader, Nafiu Ibrahim, in the head when he joined other people to counter the attack.

The source added that one other person also died while he was being taken to General Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital in Katsina.

While Batsari has witnessed the highest number of attacks in the state, Danja local government area had been spared until recently.