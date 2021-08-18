ADVERTISEMENT

A Sharia Court in Fagge, in Kano metropolis, on Tuesday, ordered one Halifa Abdullahi to sweep Juma’at mosque after he was found guilty of stealing the Holy Qur’an.

Mr Abdullahi, a resident of Yola quarters in Kano metropolis, was apprehended on Sunday while burgling a mosque at Tudun Maliki area and carted away eight copies of the Holy Qur’an.

The presiding judge, Bello Musa-Khalid, ordered Mr Abdullahi to sweep the mosque for 30 days as punishment.

The police prosecutor, Abdul Wada, read the charges against the accused who

pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge, therefore, sentenced the accused to sweep the Fagge Juma’at mosque for 30 days. The mosque is considered to be the biggest in metropolitan Kano in terms of land mass.

The suspect was earlier apprehended by security guards of the mosque after committing the act.

He was subsequently handed over to police at ‘Filin Hockey’ Police station, and charged to the Islamic Shariah Court on Tuesday at Yan Allo, Fagge.