A Sharia Court in Fagge, in Kano metropolis, on Tuesday, ordered one Halifa Abdullahi to sweep Juma’at mosque after he was found guilty of stealing the Holy Qur’an.
Mr Abdullahi, a resident of Yola quarters in Kano metropolis, was apprehended on Sunday while burgling a mosque at Tudun Maliki area and carted away eight copies of the Holy Qur’an.
The presiding judge, Bello Musa-Khalid, ordered Mr Abdullahi to sweep the mosque for 30 days as punishment.
The police prosecutor, Abdul Wada, read the charges against the accused who
pleaded guilty to the offence.
The judge, therefore, sentenced the accused to sweep the Fagge Juma’at mosque for 30 days. The mosque is considered to be the biggest in metropolitan Kano in terms of land mass.
The suspect was earlier apprehended by security guards of the mosque after committing the act.
He was subsequently handed over to police at ‘Filin Hockey’ Police station, and charged to the Islamic Shariah Court on Tuesday at Yan Allo, Fagge.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION