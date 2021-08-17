ADVERTISEMENT

A former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, said the time for trading blames while bandits keep attacking schools and collapsing the education sector in the state should be over.

Mr Lawal spoke against the background of the latest abduction of 15 students and teachers of the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the attackers invaded the school’s premises with sophisticated weapons and abducted 15 students, a teacher and his wife, killing security officials.

Mr Lawan said: “the attack by armed bandits which resulted in loss of four lives, abduction of some staff and students at School of Agriculture Bakura is condemnable and unacceptable.”

He added: “Armed criminals should never be allowed to consistently attack and systematically destroy one of the core sectors (Education) in the development of any society.

“The constituted authorities have to be proactive in matters of security of lives and properties of its citizens, we cannot wait to be attacked and later point fingers.

“I urge all relevant Government authorities and stakeholders to put hands on deck in finding lasting solutions to ending this menace. This is a civic responsibility to us all.

“I call on all bereaved members of the society at these difficult times to unite in prayers and support of our government to surmount our current challenges.

“My condolence to the immediate families of the deceased, The Zamfara Government and the school authorities. I pray for the quick release and safe return of all kidnapped victims under captivity.

The state governor, Bello Matawalle, said the state was determined to rescue the students unhurt.

Mr Matawalle, in a statement, said the government had been strengthening its capacity to provide security to schools across the state since the abduction of Jangebe school girls.

The governor said he had directed security operatives in the state to intensify efforts and rescue the abductees, promising to do everything humanly possible to rescue them unhurt.