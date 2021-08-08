The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, Aug 9, 2021, as work-free day to commemorate the new Islamic year, ‘1st of Muharram, 1443 hijra.’
The declaration was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdulkarim Sirika.
He said the gesture from the governor was to remind Muslims in the state about the Islamic Calendar and its significance in their activities.
The commissioner quoted the governor as calling on the people to use the period to reflect and live their lives according to the teaching of Islam and practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
“The governor also urged all Muslims and followers of other religions to use the holiday to pray to Almighty God for peace, unity, and progress,” Mr Sirika said .
