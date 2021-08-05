ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits have kidnapped the father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasir Magarya, and five others. Wednesday evening.

The state police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident which happened Wednesday evening but declined to give further details.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the police commissioner in the state, Hussaini Rabiu, had deployed officers of the police tactical squad to rescue the abducted persons.

Sources told this newspaper that the Speaker’s father was kidnapped in Magarya in Zurmi local government area of the state, noting that he was abducted alongside his wife.

Another source said the bandits stormed Magarya and moved directly to the speaker’s house.

“They came some minutes after 4 p.m. when most Muslim faithful were praying the early evening prayer. They started shooting sporadically as they moved towards the house to pick their target.”

Another source also noted that other villages like Kaiwa Lamba, Jinkirawa and Sabon Fegi all in Zurmi were also attacked on Wednesday.

The Speaker’s official spokesperson, Mustapha Jaafar, told this reporter to wait for an official statement, when contacted.