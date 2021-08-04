ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, has reiterated the state government’s commitment to partner with stakeholders to protect women’s rights.

Ms Balarabe stated this in Kaduna on Wednesday when a non-governmental organisation, ‘Widows Intervention Foundation Worldwide’, visited her.

“We are a government that believes in partnership and collaboration with reliable stakeholders; our interest is to develop humanity,” she said.

The deputy governor commended the organisation for its support to widows in the state.

In her remarks, Hafsat Baba, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, said the state was doing its best to protect the interests of women.

“The welfare of women and children is very important to us; in the ministry, we have a team that responds to issues concerning gender-based violence.

“The state has four sexual assault referral centres; our interest is to provide support to women and children whose rights are violated,” she said.

Deborah Joseph, Team Leader, Widows Intervention Foundation Worldwide, called for stakeholders collaboration towards effective protection of women.

She further urged women and other vulnerable groups in the society to speak out when their rights were violated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group conferred the ‘Humanitarian Ambassadorial’ award on the deputy governor during the visit.

(NAN)