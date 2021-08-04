ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Ali Inname, says 14 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Inname said this during a news conference in Sokoto on Tuesday.

He said the infected members were detected in the ongoing orientation exercise and had already been moved to an isolation centre for prompt treatment.

He noted that a total of 787 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the state, with 28 deaths recorded.

He said that so far, 19,557 people had been tested, and urged residents to go for the test and to go to the different centres to receive the vaccine.

Mr Inname, also the state’s Chairman of COVID-19 Taskforce, commended the commitment of the state government and other supporting agencies toward containing the spread of the virus.

