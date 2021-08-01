ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday inaugurated the Kano State Military and Para – Military Games at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano.

Inaugurating the games, Mr Ganduje described sports as the synergy builder between the different security formations in the state, while noting that the Service Games 2021 was timely as the athletes would use the games to increase the synergy between them.

“There is no doubt from what I saw during the march past that the formations are ready for healthy competition.

“We are proud of you and people of Kano are also proud of you and I also believe this is the beginning of building synergy between different security formations, military and paramilitary alike,” he said.

He thanked the Kano State Sports Commission for living up to expectation by organising such a competition that would show Kano youth the way out through sports.

Earlier, the chairman, Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima, had said the events were organised to build a strong relationship between the different security formations.

“Kano State sports commission is highly interested in searching and grooming young talents that will be representing the state in sporting events.

“I’m very optimistic that if our talents undergo rigorous training they will definitely become national assets,” Mr Galadima said.

The chairman maintained that sport was an avenue for bringing harmonious coexistence among Nigerians and making the teeming youths more productive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 618 athletes would compete in the week-long event that is expected to end on August 7, 2021.

The athletes, drawn from different parts of the country, would be competing in Athletics, Badminton, Basket Ball, Chess, Football, Golf, Judo, Table Tennis and Volleyball.

The formations registered for the event include: the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC).

Others include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Fire Service, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Kano Corporate Security, Hisbah and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

(NAN)