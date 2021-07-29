ADVERTISEMENT

A notorious banditry kingpin in Katsina State, Dogo Nabajallah, was killed in a fight with a rival gang Wednesday morning, several sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Nabajallah was known to operate from Dungun Mu’azu, a community in Sabuwa local government area of the state, and was one of the kingpins with the largest groups of bandits.

He was known to be operating in Sabuwa, Faskari and some parts of Funtua local government area where he rustled cows and kidnapped people in local communities.

A local source in Sabuwa, who did not want to be named for reason of personal safety, told this reporter that Mr Nabajallah was killed by a rival gang he had been in conflict with for years.

“But I heard that it was because of a woman two members of the rival gangs wanted to marry.”

Another source in Funtua, who also declined being named , said one of Mr Nabajallah’s favourite boys was seeking the hand of the divorcee in marriage, when a member of the other gang joined the list of her suitors.

“You know how Fulanis are when it comes to competition in marriage. Nabajallah influenced the decision of the woman and she chose his boy which angered the other rival gang members,” he said.

The sources said the notorious bandit was killed in his house early morning of Wednesday when most of his boys were not with him.

He, however, said Mr Nabajallah’s boys went after the rival gang and killed three of their members.

The police spokesman in the state, Gambo Isa, said the Divisional Police Officer in Sabuwa local government area “also heard the rumour of the gang war but it has not been confirmed.”

He said the police would release an official statement when its officers are done with their investigation.

Katsina State is among the worst-hit states in the North-western part of the country battling cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry.

In 2020, over 300 students of the Governrnmet Science Secondary School, Kankara, were kidnapped.

Villagers are also finding it difficult to reach their farms especially because of insecurity in some local government areas of the state.