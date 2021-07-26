The paramount ruler of Jaba kingdom in Kaduna State, Kpop Ham, has been kidnapped in his farm in Nasarawa State.
The traditional ruler was reportedly kidnapped on Monday, but details of the incident were hazy at the time of this report.
The spokesperson of the police in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, told PREMIUM TIMES that they were in contact with their counterparts in Nasarawa State on the matter.
However, he said he was yet to receive an official statement with regard to the incident.
The abduction came barely three weeks after that of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.
Both Kajuru and Jaba are in the troubled southern senatorial distinct of the state where over a hundred students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were recently kidnapped.
