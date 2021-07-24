ADVERTISEMENT

The police have confirmed three officers injured after armed bandits on Friday attacked the Maraban Jos Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Jalige, said the gunmen attacked the facility at 11 a.m. on a mission to loot the armoury.

However, he said the officers on ground repelled the attack and successfully defended the armoury.

“The bandits came in large number in three Sharon utility vehicles and, in their desperate attempt to override the personnel on duty, shot sporadically in order to gain access into the divisional armoury,” Mr Jalige said in a statement.

“However, the bandits met with professional and stiff resistance from the personnel on duty.

“The gun duel between the bandits and the station guards lasted for some minutes. However, the superior and tactical firepower of the police forced the bandits to retreat of which some have sustained fatal bullet wounds,” the police spokesperson added

Mr Jalige added that the guards “were able to secure the amoury, the entire station and other adjoining facilities at the division.

“Sadly, one Inspector and two Special Constabulary personnel sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Investigation into the incident has since commenced using the available evidence recovered from the scene as effort is geared towards apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

“In view of the above incident, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command issued a stern directive to all officers of the command to ensure that proactive measures are emplaced to protect all police facilities in the state and forestall the repeat of the ugly incident,” Mr Jalige said.