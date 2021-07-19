ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kaduna state on Monday said officers have rescued four kidnapped victims on a highway in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The police’s spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige, said the police, through the divisional police officer in Kafanchan, rescued the victims at about 7 p.m. on Sunday.

He said the police were informed that some bandits had attacked two commuting vehicles around Bade forest in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State and abducted six passengers into the forest.

“On the strength of the information, operatives were immediately mobilised to the area, trailed the bandits into their enclaves, engaged them in a fierce shootout and succeeded in rescuing four (4) victims unhurt whereas the bandits, some with bullet wounds, escaped deep into the forest.

“However, concerted efforts to rescue the remaining victims are tactically being coordinated to ensure they are safely returned,” Mr Jalige said.

Arrest of suspected gun fabricator

Meanwhile, the police also said

they arrested one Musa Danyaro, 36, of Nagogo road Malali GRA Kaduna on Sunday “in possession of a locally fabricated pistol and three live polymer-cased 12-guage shotgun shells.

“The suspect’s residence was further searched where one double-barrelled gun was equally recovered.

“The Command has since launched an investigation into the incident with the aim of establishing the motives behind the unlawful possession of the weapons and possible arrest of more suspects.

“The Command appreciates the patriotic citizens for assisting the Police with useful information on the activities of criminal elements in their midst while urging others to emulate same for the interest of peace and tranquility within and across our communities,” the statement said.