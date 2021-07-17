ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits have killed a village head and kidnapped at least 20 farmers in Katsina State, residents of the affected areas have reported.

Although the police and the state government have not issued statements on the incidents, local sources said Abubakar Sabon Gari, who is the village head of Lamba in Bakura local government area of the state, was killed in his house early Friday morning.

Also on Friday, bandits also attacked the house of the Magajin Garin Shinkafi, a senior emirate councilor in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

A resident of Shinkafi, Junaidu Badarawa, said the leader of the bandits operating from the Shinkafi forest, identified simply as Turji, had sent a letter to notify the community ahead of the attack.

“In our village alone, 20 people were kidnapped from their farms yesterday afternoon. I know some of those kidnapped.

“Turji suspected that the villagers had given the information that led to his father’s arrest. Some even said when he was arrested, he was handed over to the police.”

A group in the local government area, Zamfara Circle, sent a statement to this reporter, detailing the attacks.

“Summary of the carnage on Shinkafi Local Government that took place yesterday Friday, 16th July, 2021.

“(1) 20 people from Maberaya kidnapped. (2) Over 20 people from Badarawa Kware, Kurya kidnapped. (3) 1 person from Shanawa kidnapped. (4) 3 people from Shinkafi kidnapped. (5) 1 woman shot with (a) gun, hospitalised. (6) 14 cows carted away, (7) Over 10 villages displaced,” the statement noted.

Another resident of the town, Salihu Guraguri, said the Magajin Gari house was attacked in the night.

“They were suspected to have used a rocket in the attack on the house,” Mr Guraguri said.

He said three people working for the traditional rulers were abducted while a woman was left injured in the pool of her blood.

Abba Atiku, the secretary of Shinkafi Local Government Council, confirmed the attacks but said he is not competent to give details.

“I have an appointment with some journalists from the NTA this morning, I’ll link you with them to get more information,” he promised.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to several calls, nor the SMS and WhatsApp message sent to his line.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (RTD) also refused to comment on the attack.