In a bid to link the country through rail, President Muhammadu Buhari will do the groundbreaking of the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge on Thursday.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The statement by Eric Orjiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, said the event would be at Zawacki, Dawaki Local Government Areas, Kano at 10.a.m.
According to her, the project will further boost the president’s programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance the economic growth of the nation.
She added that major players in the transport sector have been invited for the occasion.
(NAN)
