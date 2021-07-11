Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has announced the death of his former deputy governor, Barnabas Bantex, on Sunday.

The late Mr Bantex was the deputy governor between 2015 and 2019, which was the first term of Governor El-Rufai in office.

He stepped aside to seek the senate seat for Kaduna South Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to PDP in the 2019 general elections.

Before 2015, Mr Bantex had served a two term mandate in the House of Representatives as a member representing Kaura Federal Constituency.

In 2015, he joined the APC and became the deputy governor of the state untill 2019.

Read El-Rufai’s message:

It’s a VERY SAD DAY:

In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State

In the midst of trying times, I have received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination. He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments.

Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015. He brought to his duties as Deputy Governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state. Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of our state, even when the circumstances were dreary.

Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming Deputy Governor. As a delegate to the 1994 Constitutional Conference, chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member for Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, he was a sterling symbol of representative democracy.

We would miss his brilliance and his commitment to Kaduna State, his easygoing manners, his sense of humour and steadfastness to his convictions.

I have spoken to his family and conveyed our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State. We shall work closely with his family to grant a befitting farewell to a man who gave so much to this state even when hobbled by ill-health.

We have been blessed to know Bantex and to work with him. We pray God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his wife, children and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.

Signed

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State

11th July 2021