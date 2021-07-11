ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits early Sunday morning kidnapped three persons in Zamfara State, including the Provost of the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Habibu Bukullu.

Local sources in Bakura and Talata Mafara simply identified the other two victims as Kabiru, a teacher with Government Science Secondary School Bakura, and “the son of an INEC official.”

A member of the provost’s family, Hamza Bakura, said: “They came around 2 a.m. He (Mr Bukullu) is the current Provost of the college but has been living in Government Science Secondary School Bakura staff quarters because he was a Biology teacher here. The bandits did not fire a shot while in the college premises.”

He said after they abducted the provost, the bandits went for the other teacher who also resides in the school.

“The other boy was kidnapped outside the school. I’ve spoken with the father of the boy, who is an INEC official in Sokoto State but from Bakura.”

Mujittaba Bakura, another local, said the families have been contacted by the kidnappers.

He said the bandits did not take away any family member of the provost.

The police spokeperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to calls and an SMS sent to him for comments for this report.