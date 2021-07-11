The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 17-year-old boy, Muhammad Muktar-Tijjani, after he drowned in an open water at Semegu Sabon titi area of Kano on Saturday afternoon.
The Public Relations Officer of Service, Saminu Abdullahi, in a statement in Kano, said that the boy drowned when he fell into the open water.
“We received a distress call at about 02:25 p.m. on Saturday from one Muhammad Bello.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 02:37p.m,” he said.
Mr Abdullahi said that Muktar-Tijjani was, however, brought out of the water dead.
He added that his corpse had been handed over to the ward head of Kankarofi.
