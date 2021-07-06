ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has condoled with the families of two Nigerian Army and Navy personnel killed on Monday, while defending students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

The two personnel, Salisu Rabiu and Bilal Mohammed, lost their lives while engaging the bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students in the early hours of Monday.

The governor said Messrs Rabiu and Mohammed are heroes who lost their lives while engaging outlaws who represent the worst of humanity.

He added that their lives would not go in vain as the victory of evil men is only temporary, but their retribution permanent.

The governor, who prayed for the repose of their souls, said troops and all security personnel on the frontlines deserve solidarity, motivation and gratitude, instead of condemnation.

He described negative comments against security personnel as a most unfortunate display of ingratitude in view of their sacrifices and patriotism.

The governor on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State also offered financial assistance to their immediate families.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs represented Governor El-Rufai at the funeral of Mr Mohammed at Ungwan Kanawa Cemetery, Kaduna North LGA, and also at the prayers session offered forMr Rabiu at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital’s mortuary before his remains were taken to Daura, Katsina State for burial.