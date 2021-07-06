ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected armed robbers on Sunday in Jigawa State shot dead a Nigerin army major and injured another who were traveling from Maiduguri to Kaduna State.

Residents said the robbers blocked the busy Kano/Maiduguri highway around Dundubus in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing the military officer.

“The highway blockage by the criminals caused a gridlock at Dundubus town when the residents notified vehicle owners of the danger ahead.

“But the robbers later moved down to the town and targetted the military officer’s vehicle, shot him dead and left,” a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident to reporters. He said the incident occurred on Sunday around 9 :45 p.m

The police also identified the deceased officer as M.S Isma’il and the other as Harisu Aliyu, a private.

The police said the two officers were traveling from Maiduguri in Borno State to Kaduna in a vehicle with Registration No. BWR 105BX Abuja.

“The officers were moving from Maiduguri to Kaduna State.

“The police patrol team moved to the scene about 40 meters after Dundubus village. Before the arrival of the police patrol team the robbers had escaped into the bush.

“Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing criminals,” the police spokesperson said.