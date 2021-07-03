ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Jigawa on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a secondary school teacher in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a student.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, identified the suspect as Salisu Bello, 30, a resident of Shuwarin community. He allegedly lured the victim (name withheld) into a toilet and raped her.

The police said the suspect, a teacher at Government Secondary School, Shuwarin, “is of unsound mind.”

The spokesperson said the suspect would be charged to court after police investigations.

Jigawa passed a law stipulating stiff punishment for rape, which Governor Muhammad Badaru assented to in February.

The new Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law stipulates the death penalty for rape convicts who infect their victims with HIV/AIDS.