Some aggrieved members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday took to the streets in protest against the alleged manipulation of the Jigawa State local government council elections.

The protest was recorded in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state

The state electoral commission conducted the elections across the the 27 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

PDP presented candidates in only six councils areas, including Malammadori.

The chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Babandi, said its candidates in the other councils could not afford the “exorbitant” fees for the nomination forms set by the state’s electoral commission.

Violence broke out in Dunari ward in Malammadori town after some aggrieved PDP members alleged that the votes were being manipulated by electoral officials in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party members burnt used tyres on the highway as they castigated the electoral officials.

The election in Malammadori council was hotly contested by the candidate of the APC, Bako BK, and that of the PDP, Isyaku Little.

An opposition leader in the state, Umar Danjani, told reporters that the opposition party had taken the lead before the election result was allegedly tempered with, prompting the protest.

Mr Danjani said similar incident of vote manipulation was recorded in Auyo and Hadejia local government areas.

He said PDP members who stood firm to guard their votes were chased out of the voting premises in Hadejia Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES tried to speak with the head of the state electoral commission, Adamu Ibrahim, but he could not be reached through his known phone contact.

The election results were yet to be announced at the time of this report.