Yusuf Galami, the APC candidate in the Saturday bye-election to fill the Gwaram Federal Constituency seat in Jigawa, has emerged victorious.

Ahmad Shehu, the Returning Officer, after collating results from the 248 polling units, declared that Mr Galambi polled 29,372 votes to defeat PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa, who polled 10,047 votes.

“Galambi, having secured the highest number of votes in the bye-election, is hereby declared the winner,” Mr Shehu stated in Gwaram on Sunday.

(NAN)