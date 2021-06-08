ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammed Badaru of Jigawa State has sacked his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Bello Zaki, and appointed Habibu Kila as his replacement.

The change was announced in a press statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Adamu Fanini.

Mr Kila, before his new appointment, was the General Manager of Horizon FM, Dutse, and was last week elected the Vice President North of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Mr Fanini said the governor also approved the appointment of Ahmad Danyaro as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print and Social Media.

Before his appointment, Mr Danyaro was the Editor of Concern Magazine in Abuja.

The government scribe said the appointments were of immediate effect.