The police in Zamfara State on Tuesday paraded 15 protesters accused of criminal conspiracy, inciting public disturbance and riot in Kaura Namoda

The protesters allegedly blocked highways in Kuryar-Masari and Maguru communities on Monday in protest against insecurity in their areas.

The police commissioner in the state, Hussaini Rabiu, at a press conference in Gusau, said the suspects were arrested in respect of “the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday, being Monday 31/05/2021 along Gusau – Kaura Namoda road.

“Some unscrupulous elements who are not wishing well for Zamfara State and its peace-loving people armed themselves with different sophisticated weapons and blocked Gusau – Karan Namoda road where they embarked on unwarranted attacks, destructions of properties and threatening lives of innocent commuters,” Mr Rabiu said.

“This organised crime was perfected by some conflict entrepreneurs, using other unpatriotic citizen from Kurya Madaro and Maguru Districts in Kauran Namoda LGA in order to undermine the tireless efforts of the security agencies and State Government in tackling the activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements who have been making lives unbearable.

“Despite the presence of security operatives coupled with their efforts to persuade the rioters to disperse back to their respective homes peacefully without using force, the rioters turned down the security operatives and even attempted to attack them.

“Our security operatives, being professionally trained to handle this kind of situation, eventually dispersed them and restored normalcy without losing any life from both sides.

“Consequently, 15 suspects who took part in the riot were arrested at the scene in possession of the following exhibits; four locally fabricated guns, One Cutlass; one catapult; Three plugs used for the locally fabricated guns.

“Others are rolls of charms and Six operational Motorcycles, the police said.

“It is unfortunate that entrepreneurs are always sabotaging peace efforts by sponsoring youths to become violent and unproductive in society. The youth who should have been in school pursuing their educational career in order to become good Future Leaders are being used to perpetrate violent activities in the state,” the police chief said.

“Let me use this medium to warn such unpatriotic elements that henceforth, the Police under my watch will not take it lightly with any person or group who tries to disrupt our peace implementation initiative in Zamfara State. I also wish to call on parents and guardians to take proper control of their children against any attempt by these conflict entrepreneurs to involve them into an act of criminality.

“Presently, the Command is conducting a discreet investigation, using the suspects we arrested and other intelligence gathering assets at our disposal to unravel the circumstances behind yesterday’s unrest. This will enable us to fish out the organizers of the riot and their collaborators so as to charge them to court for prosecution to serve as deterrence to others.”