Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bala Bello, and all 23 commissioners with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Zailani Bappa.

The governor also approved the sack of his Chief of Staff, Bala Mande, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Bashir Maru.

Mr Matawalle also approved the removal of all chairpersons and members of the state commissions and boards of various agencies.

He ordered the sacked commissioners to hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, except that of the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by Mohammed Tsafe.

The chairpersons of the dissolved boards, he said, are to hand over to the most senior directors.

“The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement said.

(NAN)