ADVERTISEMENT

A faction of the executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa State has described the suspension of Mohammed Gudaji, a member of the House of Representatives, as “unconstitutional.”

Mr Gudaji represents Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House.

Suspended over Facebook post

PREMIUMTIMES had earlier reported the suspension of the lawmaker over a Facebook post critical of Governor Muhammed Badaru.

The lawmaker had criticised Mr Badaru over alleged imposition of candidates in the coming local government election in the state.

APC chairperson in Kazaure, Hassan Lawan, had announced the six months suspension of the lawmaker.

Suspension is unconstitutional

The faction of the local government executive, in a letter dated May 31 and addressed to the APC national caretaker committee, declared the earlier resolution on the lawmaker as unconstitutional.

According to the letter, sent to PREMIUMTIMES on Monday, the faction of the party executive claimed that only four party members suspended Mr Kazaure.

Also attached to the letter are signatures and contacts of some members of the council executives.

The letter, signed by the deputy chairperson of the Kazaure APC executive, Bello Sanda, stated that two-third of the council executives is behind the lawmaker.

The letter reads: “Forwarding the resolution by the two-third majority of the APC Kazaure Local Government party executives. Six out of eleven wards Chairmen and twenty-one out of twenty-seven Yamma ward party executives.

“We condemn the unconstitutional and unlawful suspension of our member and respected leader, Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure by the APC Chairman, legal advisor and two others.

“Sir, four people cannot make a decision on our behalf.

“Subject to the above, we, party executives of Kazaure Local Government forward to you our resolution attached with a list of names, phone numbers and signatures in order to show you our solidarity and apology to Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure, member, House of Representatives, representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency of Jigawa State.

“Hon Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure contributed to the development of our people, the party and Nigerian people in general.

“Sir, we highly regret the disgrace but soon, the party will investigate the chairman and three others.”

Mr Gudaje is a second-term member of the House.