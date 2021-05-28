ADVERTISEMENT

One Saheed Musbau has been confirmed dead after a cult clash earlier Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Mr Musbau was said to have jumped into a river when the police attempted to arrest him.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajayi Okasanmi, the spokesperson of the police in the state.

“The command also wishes to allay the fear and anxiety of the people of Ilorin, especially in Baboko area where some hoodlums blocked the road, preventing free flow of traffic this morning, in protest of the incident of the arrested suspected cultist, who in an attempt to escape from the police, took a dive into the river close to the scene of the arrest, the hoodlums took to the street and blocked the road.”

“It happened that, the arrest came on the heels of an actionable intelligence available to the Command, indicating that some suspected cultists were assembled at an uncompleted building in Baboko in readiness for an attack, a team of detectives were detailed to the scene.”

Mr Okasanmi explained that two of the suspects were arrested but while taking them to the station, Mr Musbau jumped into a nearby river close to the scene.

The police spokesperson mentioned that an attempt by the police and fire service officers to rescue him was delayed by some hoodlums who made the rescue attempt difficult.

“He was rescued and taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Mohammed Bagega, visited the scene and directed a discreet investigation into the matter.

He also ordered that effort must be geared towards arresting the fleeing members of the group.

“The CP advised members of the public to go about their lawful endeavors without any fear, as the police is on ground to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, please.”