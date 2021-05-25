ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Yakubu Ibrahim, was on Monday beaten up by aggrieved members of his party.

The development followed an announcement by Governor Muhammad Badaru of the names of party’s candidates for the local council elections in the state scheduled for June 26.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Auwal Sankara, Bala Chamo was picked as the chairmanship candidate of the party for Dutse Local Government Area.

But some members said Mr Chamo’s choice was against the preference of the majority of party members in the council area.

The angry members invaded the party secretariat during a meeting, dragged out the APC chairperson and tore his clothes.

The 70-year-old Mr Ibrahim was reportedly hospitalised following the incident.

The police commissioner in the state, Usman Gomna, told reporters that two persons had been arrested over the incident and debunked speculations that the official was kidnapped by gunmen.

The police chief said the incident was just an intra-party crisis.

Jigawa LG elections

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has fixed the local government elections for June 26.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, on Sunday, the JISIEC Chairman, Adamu Ibrahim, said the commission would organise free and fair elections in the 27 council areas.

“We have 287 wards in the 27 Local Government Areas of Jigawa State and we have 3,527 polling units,” Mr Ibrahim said, explaining that the commission also had 11,357 ad-hoc staff that would be involved in the elections.

“As of now, we have 18 political parties that have indicated interest to participate in the elections and I know others are coming. The main parties are All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some others,” Mr Ibrahim said.

The chairman also said the sale of nomination forms for the office of the chairpersons and councillors would commence from Monday, May 24, and screening of the candidates would follow later.

NAN reported that the commission had fixed N500,000 as nomination fees for the office of chairman and N250,000 for the office of councillor.