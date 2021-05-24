ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Agriculture, Arzika Tureta, has died at the age of 62 after a protracted illness.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Muktar Dodo-Iya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, that Mr Tureta passed on in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), leaving behind two wives and seven children.

He said Mr Tureta once represented Tureta local government area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/DangeShuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

He also served as commissioner during former Governor Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.

His burial has been scheduled for his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports.

(NAN)