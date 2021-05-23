ADVERTISEMENT

At least 51 persons sustained injuries late Saturday after a fuel tanker exploded in Kano.

The incident occurred at a filling station in Sharada in Kano metropolis while the tanker was offloading the inflammable substance.

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Garba Idris, told reporters that 51 persons were affected and blamed the station for violating procedure of offloading the substance.

The official blamed the filing station for offloading fuel in day time despite the scorching sun.

“Everybody knows it is against the law to offload the substance in the hot weather like that of Kano, which was responsible for the explosion.

“The fire disaster affected 51 persons, including eight officials of the fire service,” Mr Idris said.

Also, the spokesperson, Federal Fire Service in Kano, Nura Maigida, said the agency was investigating the cause of the fire.