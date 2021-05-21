ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State has revoked all land titles in the state and introduced the electronic certificate of occupancy (C of O).

The spokesperson of the governor, Yusuf Idris, in a statement, said Governor Bello Matawalle has directed property owners to go to the state’s Geographic Information System (ZAGIS) for the recertification of their titles and to obtain electronic certificates.

The governor made the announcement at the flag-off of the issuance of the Electronic Certificates of Occupancy, which will henceforth be done only by ZAGIS.

The statement said the decision is to check corrupt practices in the manual issuance of C of Os in which unsuspecting property owners were cheated by fraudulent officers handling the process.

“Land, being the most valuable resource, needs to be carefully guarded against abuse and misuse,the governor said, noting that under the new system, all e-C of Os to be issued would be strictly based on the extant land use regulations,” the statement said.

The governor said the land certification initialisation is part of his government’s efforts to create a new, technology-driven economy in the state.

“All problems associated with land transactions will be resolved with the use of modern technology as the recertification of all land titles will assist in the current fight against banditry and sundry crimes,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

“Owners of all land titles would now have their records available in a secured database; and that the new e-C of Os would also make it easier for financial institutions to check the authenticity of certificates for those who choose to use them as collateral for bank loans.”

The governor urged fresh applicants for all types of land titles to do so through ZAGIS, which is the only government agency saddled with the responsibility of processing all land titles.

“He assured those who want to recertify their titles and prospective titleholders that the Zamfara State’s e-C of Os is of the highest quality as it is produced by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company bearing all security features that would make the production of its counterfeit impossible.

“He urged all landowners to come forward and certify their titles and also to pay their ground rents as and when due,” the statement said